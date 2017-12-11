Taylor failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Cardinals.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota (knee) threw for 159 yards without a touchdown, so none of the Titans' pass catchers had a particularly successful outing. With fellow wideout Rishard Matthews (hamstring) back in the lineup for this one, Taylor was relegated to the No.4 wide receiver role behind Matthews, Corey Davis and Eric Decker. Taylor's value would remain minimal even if he leapfrogged one of the guys above him, as evidenced by his quiet outings during Matthews' absence.