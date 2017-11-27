Taylor caught one of two targets for eight yards in Sunday's 20-16 win at Indianapolis.

Taylor didn't see any increase in role with fellow wide receiver Rishard Matthews (hamstring) sitting this one out, as six other teammates finished with more targets or yards. The rookie has big-play ability, but he isn't getting many opportunities to showcase those skills.

