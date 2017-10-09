Play

Taylor failed to haul in his lone target and rushed once for five yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to Miami.

It's encouraging that the Titans have gotten the rookie some extra touches with five carries through five weeks, but Taylor has only five receptions to boot. While he's shown some explosiveness, Taylor doesn't look ready to be a major contributor this season.

