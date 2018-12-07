Taylor brought in six of seven targets for 59 yards in the Titans' 30-9 win over the Jaguars on Thursday.

Taylor paced the Titans in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night, although it was the running game and Derrick Henry that took center stage on Thursday. Taylor has provided reason for optimism with his play in his two games since returning from a foot injury, bringing in nine of 12 targets for 163 yards over that span. The speedy second-year wideout will look to maintain his momentum against the Giants in a Week 15 interconference showdown.