Taylor (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Taylor was a limited practice participant this week and his status for Monday is truly up in the air after missing the last two games. The 23-year-old has modest numbers with 21 receptions for 214 yards and one touchdown in eight games, but would nonetheless provide a boost to the Titans' depth at wide receiver if able to suit up at Houston.