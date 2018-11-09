Titans' Taywan Taylor: Questionable for Week 10
Taylor (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Since he was knocked from the Titans' recent victory in Dallas due to a foot injury, Taylor was unable to log any practice reps during Week 10 prep. However, he ditched his walking boot Thursday and didn't walk with an evident limp, per Davenport. With a "questionable" tag in tow, Taylor's availability may come down to a game-time decision for Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.
More News
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Absent from practice•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Misses practice with foot injury•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Questionable to return with foot injury•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Quiet again•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Fails to make impact•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Bobbles away opportunity•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...