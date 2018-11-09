Taylor (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Since he was knocked from the Titans' recent victory in Dallas due to a foot injury, Taylor was unable to log any practice reps during Week 10 prep. However, he ditched his walking boot Thursday and didn't walk with an evident limp, per Davenport. With a "questionable" tag in tow, Taylor's availability may come down to a game-time decision for Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.