Taylor caught one of two targets for eight yards in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Chargers.

Taylor recorded only one catch for the second consecutive week, and now appears planted behind Tajae Sharpe on the depth chart. While Taylor has shown glimpses of big play potential in preseason performances, that has rarely translated to regular season production. Given the current state of the Titans' offense, there is little reason for optimism surrounding Taylor's performance for the remainder of the season.