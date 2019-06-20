Taywan Taylor "didn't pop much" during offseason practices, Travis Haney of the Athletic reports.

Haney also noted the team didn't work on many passes down the field, implying Taylor's role will likely be as a deep threat in 2019. That makes sense given the team's addition of both A.J. Brown and Adam Humphries, meaning Taylor could be relegated to playing primarily in four-receiver sets. On the other hand, Brown is already battling a hamstring injury, which could help Taylor maintain a bigger role in the offense -- at least early on.

