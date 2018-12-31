Taylor hauled in two of his six targets for eight yards in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Colts.

Taylor finished second on the team with six targets but failed to connect efficiently with backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert. Between his own battle with injury and the absence of Marcus Mariota (elbow), 2018 was largely a lost season for Taylor, though he did double his targets, receptions and receiving yards from his rookie campaign. It certainly appears there is more to be uncovered in Taylor's skillset, however, as he showed flashes of strong play, highlighted by a seven catch, 77-yard performance in Week 4 against Philadelphia and three catch, 104-yard showing in Week 13 against the Jets. For a full break-out to occur, the Titans' will likely have to get more aggressive through the air, as Taylor will by vying for targets among the likes of Corey Davis, Delanie Walker, Tajae Sharpe and Jonnu Smith in 2019.