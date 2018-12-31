Titans' Taywan Taylor: Quiet in season finale
Taylor hauled in two of his six targets for eight yards in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Colts.
Taylor finished second on the team with six targets but failed to connect efficiently with backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert. Between his own battle with injury and the absence of Marcus Mariota (elbow), 2018 was largely a lost season for Taylor, though he did double his targets, receptions and receiving yards from his rookie campaign. It certainly appears there is more to be uncovered in Taylor's skillset, however, as he showed flashes of strong play, highlighted by a seven catch, 77-yard performance in Week 4 against Philadelphia and three catch, 104-yard showing in Week 13 against the Jets. For a full break-out to occur, the Titans' will likely have to get more aggressive through the air, as Taylor will by vying for targets among the likes of Corey Davis, Delanie Walker, Tajae Sharpe and Jonnu Smith in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...