Titans' Taywan Taylor: Ready for larger role
Taylor figures to handle an expanded role while Corey Davis is sidelined by a hamstring injury, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
After aggravating the injury that bothered him all preseason, Davis has already been ruled out for Week 3 against Seattle and seems to be headed for a multi-game absence. Taylor, the Titans' less-heralded rookie receiver, thus figures to slide into slot duty while Eric Decker moves into a full-time outside role opposite Rishard Matthews. He has three catches for 56 yards on three targets through two games, highlighted by a 42-yard gain in Sunday's 37-16 win over Jacksonville. Week 3 brings a touch matchup with the Seattle defense.
