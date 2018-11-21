Titans' Taywan Taylor: Resumes practice
Taylor (foot) took part in Wednesday's practice, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
Since the Titans play on Monday Night Football in Week 12, the team won't issue its first practice report until Thursday. Given his activity a day beforehand, Taylor seems likely to be listed as at least a limited participant in Thursday's session, which would represent his first official practice involvement since he sustained the foot injury Nov. 5 against the Cowboys. While Taylor has been withheld from the Titans' last two games, Tajae Sharpe and Cameron Batson have worked as the top secondary targets at receiver behind Corey Davis, but the duo has combined for just eight receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know for Week 12
Heath Cummings is worried about targets in New England and expecting a bounce back for the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...