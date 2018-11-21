Taylor (foot) took part in Wednesday's practice, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Since the Titans play on Monday Night Football in Week 12, the team won't issue its first practice report until Thursday. Given his activity a day beforehand, Taylor seems likely to be listed as at least a limited participant in Thursday's session, which would represent his first official practice involvement since he sustained the foot injury Nov. 5 against the Cowboys. While Taylor has been withheld from the Titans' last two games, Tajae Sharpe and Cameron Batson have worked as the top secondary targets at receiver behind Corey Davis, but the duo has combined for just eight receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown.

