Titans' Taywan Taylor: Returns in style
Taylor hauled in three of his five targets for 104 yards in Sunday's 26-22 win over the Jets.
Taylor participated in game action for the first time since Week 9 and displayed plenty of big-play ability. He was quiet for much of the game, but came up with a 44-yard reception on the Titans' first drive of the fourth quarter and followed that up with a 55-yard reception before being hauled down 10 yards shy of the end zone. However, Taylor isn't likely to see a high number of targets for the remainder of the season, and entered Week 13 averaging only 10.2 yards per catch.
