Taylor (foot) practiced fully Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor, who last saw action on Nov. 5, is this poised to play Sunday against the Jets. His production to date has been modest aside from a seven-catch, 77-yard effort in Week 4, so until he starts seeing consistent volume in the Titans offense, he's only a fantasy lineup option in the deepest of formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories