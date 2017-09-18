Taylor (ankle) returned to Sunday's 37-16 win over the Jaguars and caught his only target for a 42-yard gain.

Taylor's diving catch set up a Delanie Walker touchdown that all but ended the game. The 2017 third-round selection has drawn only three targets through two weeks while serving as the No. 4 receiver, but he could temporarily get a shot at the No. 3 role if his ankle is healthy and Corey Davis' hamstring isn't. Davis also missed part of Sunday's game but ultimately was able to return.