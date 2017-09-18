Titans' Taywan Taylor: Returns to game
Taylor (ankle) returned to Sunday's 37-16 win over the Jaguars and caught his only target for a 42-yard gain.
Taylor's diving catch set up a Delanie Walker touchdown that all but ended the game. The 2017 third-round selection has drawn only three targets through two weeks while serving as the No. 4 receiver, but he could temporarily get a shot at the No. 3 role if his ankle is healthy and Corey Davis' hamstring isn't. Davis also missed part of Sunday's game but ultimately was able to return.
More News
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Tweaks ankle, questionable to return•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Two catches in debut•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Carving out role as a rookie•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Bruises calf Sunday•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Stands out in preseason opener•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Working with starters•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...