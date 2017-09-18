Play

Taylor (ankle) returned to Sunday's 37-16 win over the Jaguars and caught his only target for a 42-yard gain.

Taylor's diving catch set up a Delanie Walker touchdown that all but ended the game. The 2017 third-round selection has drawn only three targets through two weeks while serving as the No. 4 receiver, but he could temporarily get a shot at the No. 3 role if his ankle is healthy and Corey Davis' hamstring isn't. Davis also missed part of Sunday's game but ultimately was able to return.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories