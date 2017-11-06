Titans' Taywan Taylor: Role shrinks in Davis' return
Taylor lost four yards on his lone catch while getting targeted twice in Sunday's 23-20 win over Baltimore.
Taylor's role shrank with fellow rookie Corey Davis (hamstring) suiting up for the first time since Week 2. While Taylor's an explosive talent, he won't get many opportunities to showcase his skills as the team's No. 4 wide receiver when everyone's healthy.
