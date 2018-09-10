Taylor saw only one target but wasn't able to haul it in during Week 1 against Miami.

Taylor was limited to only nine snaps, playing behind Tajae Sharpe in the opening game of the season. His minimal role was surprising given the cautious approach the team took with Rishard Matthews, holding him well below his usual snap count. Taylor had shown flashes of brilliance in game action in both his rookie campaign and preseason action, though it appears he'll need either injury or time to gain more trust with the coaching staff to gain an increased role.