Coach Mike Vrabel said that he wants to get Taywan Taylor more snaps going forward, John Glennon of The Athletic and Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site report.

Vrabel specifically mentioned Taylor's speed as a threat to opposing defenses and the need to get him more involved in the offense as a result. Taylor played just nine snaps in Week 1 against Miami, and failed to connect with Marcus Mariota on an endzone target. However, with Delanie Walker (ankle) likely out for the season, another pass-catcher will need to step up in the Titans offense, and Taylor could emerge with a larger role.