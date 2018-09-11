Titans' Taywan Taylor: Should see more snaps
Coach Mike Vrabel said that he wants to get Taywan Taylor more snaps going forward, John Glennon of The Athletic and Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site report.
Vrabel specifically mentioned Taylor's speed as a threat to opposing defenses and the need to get him more involved in the offense as a result. Taylor played just nine snaps in Week 1 against Miami, and failed to connect with Marcus Mariota on an endzone target. However, with Delanie Walker (ankle) likely out for the season, another pass-catcher will need to step up in the Titans offense, and Taylor could emerge with a larger role.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.