Titans' Taywan Taylor: Sidelined at practice
Taylor (foot) didn't practice Wednesday.
Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, coach Mike Vrabel relayed that Taylor could return to practice later in the week. However, if Taylor is unable to rally in time for Sunday's game against the Colts, added opportunities behind top wideout Corey Davis would be available for Tajae Sharpe and Cameron Batson.
More News
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Could return to practice soon•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Unavailable for Week 10•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Absent from practice•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Misses practice with foot injury•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Questionable to return with foot injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...