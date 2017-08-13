Play

Taylor hauled in 3-of-6 targets for 50 yards and added a nine-yard carry in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets.

Taylor led his team in targets and receiving yards, featuring prominently with Corey Davis (hamstring) sitting. He's getting much less preseason attention than the fifth overall pick, but the third-rounder out of Western Kentucky has potential if he can carve out a meaningful role.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories