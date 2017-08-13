Titans' Taywan Taylor: Stands out in preseason opener
Taylor hauled in 3-of-6 targets for 50 yards and added a nine-yard carry in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets.
Taylor led his team in targets and receiving yards, featuring prominently with Corey Davis (hamstring) sitting. He's getting much less preseason attention than the fifth overall pick, but the third-rounder out of Western Kentucky has potential if he can carve out a meaningful role.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...