Titans' Taywan Taylor: Strictly playing outside
Taylor said he's exclusively been playing at outside receiver through the first few days of training camp, PaulKuharsky.com reports.
Taylor primarily worked the slot as a rookie, logging 144 of his 246 offensive snaps in Weeks 3-7 when an injury to Corey Davis pushed Eric Decker outside. With Decker removed from the picture this offseason, the obvious solution was to have Taylor compete with Michael Campanaro and Tajae Sharpe for the slot/No. 3 role. The Titans are instead using Taylor as their No. 2 receiver, even leaving him outside in three-wide formations. While the plan could change if/when Rishard Matthews (undisclosed) is ready to practice, we at least need to consider the possibility that new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur simply prefers to keep Taylor outside. It's hard to say how the unexpected plan would impact Taylor's production, as he'd likely get more playing time but would probably draw fewer targets per snap than if he were playing the slot.
