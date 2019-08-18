Taylor caught two of his five targets for 27 yards in the Titans' second preseason contest against the Patriots.

Taylor was targeted on a few occasions by backup Ryan Tannehill but made his biggest impact after halftime with Logan Woodside under center, hauling in a 19-yard reception. Though he was inefficient, Taylor also did keep a drive alone in the second quarter by drawing an illegal use of hands penalty on third down. It is notable that rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown was already working ahead of Taylor despite missing a significant portion of training camp with a leg injury. If Smith were to jump Taylor on the depth chart, Taylor would not be a part of three-receiver sets for the team, limiting his potential target volume greatly.