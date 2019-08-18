Titans' Taywan Taylor: Targeted five times
Taylor caught two of his five targets for 27 yards in the Titans' second preseason contest against the Patriots.
Taylor was targeted on a few occasions by backup Ryan Tannehill but made his biggest impact after halftime with Logan Woodside under center, hauling in a 19-yard reception. Though he was inefficient, Taylor also did keep a drive alone in the second quarter by drawing an illegal use of hands penalty on third down. It is notable that rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown was already working ahead of Taylor despite missing a significant portion of training camp with a leg injury. If Smith were to jump Taylor on the depth chart, Taylor would not be a part of three-receiver sets for the team, limiting his potential target volume greatly.
More News
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Two catches in preseason debut•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Listed as starter•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Quiet during offseason practices•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Quiet in season finale•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Leads team in receiving yards•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Fails to deliver•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Offseason moves
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB1 strategy
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...