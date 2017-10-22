Taylor caught three of four targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 12-9 overtime win at Cleveland.

Taylor finished second on his team in receiving yards to tight end Delanie Walker, putting in a serviceable performance after hauling in his first career touchdown in a career-best 61-yard effort last week. Fellow rookie wide receiver Corey Davis (hamstring) will likely be back after Tennessee's Week 8 bye, which is bad news for Taylor's playing time moving forward.