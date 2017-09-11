Titans' Taywan Taylor: Two catches in debut
Taylor caught both of his targets for 14 yards in his NFL debut Sunday against Oakland.
Taylor played just six of 64 offensive snaps, taking a back seat to fellow wide receivers Eric Decker (60), Rishard Matthews (52) and Corey Davis (42). The rookie third-rounder impressed in camp, but it looks like he's the odd man out in Tennessee's crowded receiving corps at the moment.
