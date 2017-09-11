Play

Taylor caught both of his targets for 14 yards in his NFL debut Sunday against Oakland.

Taylor played just six of 64 offensive snaps, taking a back seat to fellow wide receivers Eric Decker (60), Rishard Matthews (52) and Corey Davis (42). The rookie third-rounder impressed in camp, but it looks like he's the odd man out in Tennessee's crowded receiving corps at the moment.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories