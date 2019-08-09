Taylor hauled in two passes for 15 yards in the team's first preseason contest against the Eagles.

Taylor caught both of his passes in the second quarter from Ryan Tannehill. The majority of his production came on a 15-yard reception late in the second quarter. However, he also dropped a deep pass and was outplayed by the likes of Cody Hollister and Kalif Raymond. Already behind the likes of Corey Davis and Adam Humphries on the depth chart, Taylor appears to be fighting for his role on the team heading into the regular season.