Titans' Taywan Taylor: Two catches in Week 10
Taylor turned three targets into two catches for 24 yards and added a four-yard rush in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Bengals.
Coach Mike Mularkey did a good job of keeping all his weapons involved, as 11 different players registered either a carry or a reception. Outside of a 61-yard effort with a touchdown in Week 6 against the Colts, Taylor is yet to top 50 receiving yards or get into the end zone.
