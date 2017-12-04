Taylor caught both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 24-13 win over Houston.

Tennessee drafted Corey Davis in the first round and Taylor in the third while also adding free agent Eric Decker to bolster the wide receiver position this past offseason, but the trio has flopped with a combined 811 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Taylor's lone trip to the end zone came back in Week 6, and his minimal involvement despite Rishard Matthews' (hamstring) absence suggests the Western Kentucky product is unlikely to be a major contributor for the rest of his rookie season.