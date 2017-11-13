Taylor turned three targets into two catches for 24 yards and added a four-yard rush in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Bengals.

Coach Mike Mularkey did a good job of keeping all his weapons involved, as 11 different players registered either a carry or a reception. Outside of a 61-yard effort with a touchdown Week 6 against the Colts, Taylor is yet to top 50 receiving yards or get into the end zone in any other game this season.

