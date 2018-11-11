Taylor is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Despite donning a walking boot on his foot after exiting the Week 9 win over the Cowboys and not practicing Wednesday through Friday, Taylor still took a questionable designation into the weekend. Taylor has since ditched the boot, but his lack of practice reps were apparently enough to sideline him for the first time all season. With Taylor out and Tajae Sharpe (ankle) potentially limited, an already weak Titans receiving corps is in even rougher shape than usual. Look for Cameron Batson to benefit the most from increased snaps alongside clear No. 1 target Corey Davis.