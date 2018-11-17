Taylor (foot) was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Colts, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Taylor has yet to practice since suffering the foot injury Nov. 5 against the Cowboys -- and sat out last Sunday's game against the Patriots -- yet was given the questionable tag and labeled himself a game-time decision this week. The 23-year-old not playing at Indianapolis isn't surprising given his lack of practice reps, which also make it difficult to monitor his progression. Taylor indicated Friday he no longer feeling stiffness and is regaining comfort when changing direction, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports, so he at least appears to have avoided a setback thus far. Tajae Sharpe (ankle) is also questionable for Sunday, which could leave Cameron Batson and Darius Jennings to fill in behind No. 1 wide receiver Corey Davis.