Titans' Taywan Taylor: Working with starters
With Corey Davis (hamstring) absent, Taylor is working from the slot with the first-team offense, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Taylor and Eric Decker have both received most of their practice reps in the slot, with the latter unsurprisingly getting most of the first-team work. The next few days (or weeks) will provide a preview of what would likely happen if Davis or Rishard Matthews were to miss time in the regular season -- Decker shifting outside while Taylor takes over in the slot. The third-round rookie still wouldn't figure to get a ton of targets, but he'd at least have a key role in non-fantasy terms, whereas he'll likely open the season fourth or fifth on the depth chart if everyone is healthy.
