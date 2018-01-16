Taylor caught one of three targets for five yards in Saturday's 35-14, divisional round loss to the Patriots.

Taylor's unremarkable performance in his final appearance of the season was par for the course in an underwhelming rookie campaign. He lost a battle for the slot receiver job to pending free agent Eric Decker this past offseason but shouldn't have much competition for that role next year with Tennessee unlikely to invest more draft capital into the wide receiver position after selecting Corey Davis and Taylor in the first and third rounds, respectively, of the 2017 NFL Draft.