Titans' Taywan Taylor: Wraps up underwhelming rookie season
Taylor caught one of three targets for five yards in Saturday's 35-14, divisional round loss to the Patriots.
Taylor's unremarkable performance in his final appearance of the season was par for the course in an underwhelming rookie campaign. He lost a battle for the slot receiver job to pending free agent Eric Decker this past offseason but shouldn't have much competition for that role next year with Tennessee unlikely to invest more draft capital into the wide receiver position after selecting Corey Davis and Taylor in the first and third rounds, respectively, of the 2017 NFL Draft.
More News
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Divisional round winners and losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the divisional round, with an eye on...
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...