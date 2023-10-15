Tart (toe) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens in London, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

After sitting out the Titans' Week 5 loss to the Colts, Tart remained a spectator for the team's first two Week 6 practices before returning to the field as a limited participant Friday. Though Tart's on-field activity was enough for the Titans to list him as questionable heading into the weekend, he'll ultimately get some extended time off to heal up from the injury. With the Titans idle for Week 7, Tart should be ready to play when Tennessee returns to action Week 8 with an Oct. 29 home game versus the Falcons.