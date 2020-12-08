Tart has been suspended one game for violating the NFL's unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, Michael Signora of NFL Communications reports.

Tart will go without pay for one week after purposely stepping on an opponent during Sunday's 41-35 loss to the Browns. The 23-year-old defensive tackle has appeared in each of Tennessee's past five games, fielding an average of 21.2 defensive snaps per contest. Without Tart available, depth along the interior will be depleted behind starting nose tackle DaQuan Jones.