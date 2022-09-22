The Titans signed Mitchell to the practice squad Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Mitchell landed on the Patriots' practice squad after being let go as part of the team's final 53-man roster cuts in late August. The 30-year-old cornerback recorded 60 tackles, ten passes defended and one interception over 14 regular-season games with Houston last season. Now, Mitchell will get a chance to secure a spot amongst Tennessee's banged-up secondary while Elijah Molden (groin) and Chris Jackson (undisclosed) are sidelined on IR for at least the next two weeks and four weeks, respectively.