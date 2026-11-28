Burgess (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burgess injured his knee against the Cowboys in Week 11, which prevented him from participating in any of the Titans' Week 12 practice sessions. His absence means that Tennessee will have one less contributor on special teams and less depth at safety behind Tony Adams and Kevin Winston for Sunday's AFC South tilt. Burgess's next chance to play is Week 13 against the Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 6.