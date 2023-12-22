Edmunds is expected to start for the injured Amani Hooker (knee) at strong safety ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Hooker seems to have suffered a knee injury over the past week, giving Edmunds the opportunity to make his second start for the Titans. Over the course of the year, the 26-year-old safety has split time between Philadelphia and Tennessee, recording 41 total tackles, including two tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. Edmunds will likely start alongside Elijah Molden in Week 16, per Kuharsky.