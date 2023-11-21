Edmunds (shoulder) logged five tackles (four solo), including a sack, in Tennessee's 34-14 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Edmunds managed to record his first sack of the season before exiting Sunday's loss with a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old has now compiled 11 tackles (nine solo) in four games and his injury status will need to be monitored heading into the team's upcoming matchup with the Panthers.