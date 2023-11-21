Edmunds (shoulder) logged five tackles (four solo), including a sack, in Tennessee's 34-14 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.
Edmunds managed to record his first sack of the season before exiting Sunday's loss with a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old has now compiled 11 tackles (nine solo) in four games and his injury status will need to be monitored heading into the team's upcoming matchup with the Panthers.
More News
-
Titans' Terrell Edmunds: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Titans' Terrell Edmunds: Flipped to Tennessee in Byard deal•
-
Eagles' Terrell Edmunds: Set to play Monday•
-
Eagles' Terrell Edmunds: Misses practice with illness•
-
Eagles' Terrell Edmunds: Forces fumble in win•
-
Eagles' Terrell Edmunds: Logs three tackles in win•