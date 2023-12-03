Edmunds (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Edmunds was sidelined by a shoulder injury in Week 12 but he returned to practice fully leading up to Sunday's game against the Colts. Since he is, presumably, available from a health perspective, it appears Edmunds has slipped down the defensive depth chart in Tennessee. Mike Brown and Elijah Molden are potentially playing-time beneficiaries.