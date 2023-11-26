Edmunds (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Edmunds picked up the injury in Tennessee's Week 11 loss. He logged two limited practices leading up to Sunday's game against Carolina, so it doesn't appear as if he's set for a long-term absence. K'Von Wallace could see additional time on the field when the Titans opt to play in nickel or dime.
