Edmunds is active for Monday's game against the Dolphins, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.
Edmunds was a healthy scratch in the Titans' Week 13 overtime loss to the Colts. He'll provide safety depth behind starters Amani Hooker and K'Von Wallace, though he could cede nickel package snaps to Elijah Molden.
