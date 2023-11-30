Edmunds (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Edmunds returned to practice Wednesday after missing the team's win over the Panthers last week due to a shoulder injury. The 2018 first-round pick will now return to his role as a special teamer and depth defender.
