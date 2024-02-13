Edmunds recorded 48 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble across 16 games with the Eagles and Titans in 2023.

Edmunds began the season in a starting role with the Eagles, but he had an inconsistent role prior to being dealt to Tennessee following Week 7. The same inconsistent opportunity followed him in Tennessee, and the result was that Edmunds tallied a career-low 451 defensive snaps and 48 total tackles. He did contribute plenty on special teams, which should help him find a new contract around the league, but he's likely to be penciled into a depth role to begin the 2024 campaign.