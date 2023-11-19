Edmunds suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Jaguars, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Edmunds left the Titans' disappointing loss a little worse for wear and his status moving forward is worth monitoring. If he's forced to miss any game action, Mike Brown stands to see an increase in workload.
