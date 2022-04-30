Titans' Theo Jackson: Goes to Tennessee By RotoWire Staff Apr 30, 2022 at 4:47 pm ET • 1 min read The Titans selected Jackson in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 204th overall.A Tennessee product, Jackson stays close to home with this pick. Jackson does have experience as a returner and likely will be a depth piece for the team's secondary moving forward. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.