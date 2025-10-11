The Titans signed Odukoya from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The fourth-year tight end joined the Titans' practice squad in late August after failing to make the team's 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He has now been signed to the team's active roster despite not being elevated from the practice squad this season, and he will join David Martin-Robinson and rookie fourth-rounder Gunnar Helm as the Titans' depth options at tight end behind Chig Okonkwo. Odukoya appeared in three regular-season games for the Titans in 2024.