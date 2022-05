Hudson (ankle) currently projects to be fourth on the Titans' tight end depth chart, Ben Arthur of the Tennessean reports.

Hudson ended the 2021 season on injured reserve and also missed six weeks earlier in the season with a related issue. He was active for only two games and could be on the roster bubble heading into 2022, particularly after the team selected Chig Okonkwo in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.