Townsend (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Townsend injured his knee during the second half of the Titans' 27-24 Week 7 loss to the Browns. The injury prevented him from practicing all week, so the Titans will likely elevate Thomas Morstead from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's contest. Since Tennessee is on a bye for Week 9, Townsend's next chance to play is Week 10 against Jacksonville on Sunday, Nov. 15.