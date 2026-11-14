Townsend (knee/Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Townsend didn't play in Week 8 due to a knee injury that he sustained in Week 7 against the Browns. He had extra time to recover thanks to the Week 9 bye and was a full practice participant Wednesday and Thursday. However, Townsend was held out of Friday's session, and a right Achilles injury was added to his designation. Thomas Morstead will likely be called up from the practice squad to punt for the Titans on Sunday.