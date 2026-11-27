Adams (illness) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

An illness prevented Adams from playing against the Cowboys in Week 11. He's been cleared to play in Week 12 after stringing together three full practices, and he will return to a starting role at safety alongside Kevin Winston while Isaiah Oliver provides depth at the position in the absence of Terrell Burgess (knee). Adams has logged 35 tackles (20 solo), including 1.0 sacks, three pass defenses and one fumble recovery across nine regular-season games.