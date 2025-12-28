Pollard rushed 18 times for 85 yards and brought in both targets for 10 yards in the Titans' 34-26 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Despite the game going down as yet another in the loss column for the Titans, Pollard continued his productive stretch run with his fourth consecutive outing with greater than 80 rushing yards. Pollard had actually cleared the century mark in the three prior games in that sample, so even though Sunday's production qualified as a downturn, it was enough to vault the veteran back over the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth consecutive campaign. Pollard will need a very reachable 46 rushing yards in the Week 18 road matchup against the Jaguars to eclipse his current career high of 1,079 yards, which he established in his debut season in Tennessee in 2024.